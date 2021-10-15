Department of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that nine projects were set on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The nine contractors presented low bids that totals to $24.8 million.

Bridge replacements and repairs consist of the following:

Replacement of LA 392 bridges near Hornbeck in Vernon Parish: $5,131,701.93

Replacement of Million Dollar Rd./Hosmer Mill Rd. bridges in St. Tammany Parish: $4,830,850.00

Replacement of West Loyola and Metairie Heights bridges in Jefferson Parish: $1,952,118.67

The pavement, overlay, congestion mitigation, and safety consist of the following results:

Paving and signage on I-10 between I-510 and end of Twin Span Bridge in Orleans Parish: $4,297,127.15

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Wall Williams Rd. between Good Hope Rd. and Whites Ferry Rd. in Ouachita Parish: $2,886,671.15

Milling, patching, and paving on Rapides Ave. and 3rd St. in Rapides Parish: $3,015,047.16

Patching on I-10 between Calcasieu River and U.S. 171 in Calcasieu Parish: $1,987,987.00

Turn lane construction at Lindberg Dr. and U.S. 190 in St. Tammany Parish: $358,220.88

Sidewalks and crosswalk at Fenton Elementary School in Jefferson Davis Parish: $380,008.32

For more information concerning the projects, visit www.dotd.la.gov.