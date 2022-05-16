KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees caused a stir on social media Sunday night.



Brees left the door ajar to a return to football after news broke that he would not return to network TV as an analyst on Sunday night.

Brees said “I may play football again.”

Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about that Monday morning at the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic.

“My wife is the one that told me about it because I don’t follow social media,” Coach Allen explained. “I thought that’s interesting. That will bring up some questions [Monday] at the golf tournament. I think it was a comment made in jest and we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard.”

When asked by WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels if Brees could still do it, Coach Allen said, “I don’t want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We’ll see where it all goes, but certainly, he caused a lot of interest, that’s for sure.”

Brees turns 44 in January. He retired after the 2020 season.