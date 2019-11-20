Denim and Diamonds event will raise money for childhood cancer

WEST MONROE, La. (11/20/19)– The WillPower Foundation is holding a special event this weekend at the Monroe Civic Center.

The WillPower Foundation is a non-profit organization based in West Monroe, named after 17-year-old Will McGee who lost his battle with cancer back in 2002.

Their mission is to raise awareness and funds for the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for kids struggling with cancer.

This year’s annual event is Denim and Diamonds and will happen Saturday, November 23 at the Monroe Civic Center at 7pm. Tickets are $60 and there will be a ton of music, food, dancing, raffles and so much more!

To get your tickets, check out http://teamwillpoweronline.com/ or call the Monroe Civic Center at (318) 329-2225.