Delta Veterans hosts annual expo and celebration for local heroes in need

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today was the third annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration at the West Monroe Convention Center. This event is a resource fair for veterans and their families. Local and state-wide programs and resources come together under one roof to help answer questions and problems local heroes may have. Officials say it can be hard for veterans and their families when they return home, so these programs can help all at once.

“I remember watching him going to events and saying “But I don’t know how to get help” or “I’m leaving there feeling like, yes they all honor and support us but there is no tangible help.” So it feels great at the end of every event to go home and know that everybody that needed help and asked for it, we actually showed up for them and provided what they needed, ” said Lyla Corkern, VP of Delta Veterans.



Delta Veterans has over 100 resources available statewide. If you couldn’t come to the event due to covid-19, you can contact Delta Veterans to receive a packet with all the information you need.