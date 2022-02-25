MER ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Delta Elementary conducted activities that involved third through fifth grade students, to answer questions about what steps they need to take now for different occupations to be successful in the future and if they answered correctly they would receive different prizes.

These activities were a precursor to the dedication of the auditorium at Delta Elementary in honor of Louis “Lou” Brock, a former student and graduate of Union High School, which is now Delta Elementary School. Louis Clark Brock was an American professional baseball outfielder. He was born in El Dorado Arkansas on June 18, 1939. He began his 19-year Major League Baseball career with the 1961 Chicago Cubs but spent the majority of his big league career as a left fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals

This year was the first year that Delta Elementary conducted these activities, but once the auditorium is finished they plan to continue different activities to help prepare student for the future.