Delayed I-20 frontage road bridge project is nearing completion

MONROE, LA (06/15/20) The frontage road bridge in east Monroe has been closed for some time due to repairs and upgrades.

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls emails and and what have you from the residents of Ouchita Parish and the City of Monroe to get this road open.” Otis Chisley, Chairman of the I-20 Economic Development Corporation said.

The project has been in the works for the last few years. It was supposed to be completed in October of 2019, but cold temperatures during the Winter and rainy spells in Spring have been throwing speed bumps at the completion dates.

“When a week goes by with dry weather we step in and try to do a little more work. but, whenever you get that you have pop up showers, then you have to stop and pull out.” Chisley said.

Fast forward to June and the project is still not completed but the I-20 Economic Development Board is on the road to completion as we speak.

Most of the project has been done but Mother Nature has been delaying the asphalt laying process.

“When you put the asphalt down it has to dry. You need dry weather, you need some wind so it can dry so that you can do the striping. Now they’re willing and ready and able to get back now since we’re having the dry weather so they can get this project completed.” Chisley said.

Summer weather is helping to speed the process along.

“We are in the process of asphalt is being laid as we speak and they have to do some more asphalt on the embankments and the shoulders and whatnot and they have to do some striping and what have you.” Chisley said.

Chisely also says that if the weather can remain dry the project will be completed within the next 10-14 days.