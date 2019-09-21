DECLARE HOPE: A local nonprofit raising money for those fighting pancreatic cancer

MONROE, LA (09/21/19)–After loosing her mom to pancreatic cancer, Jacie Scott started a non profit called “Declare Hope” in 2016. This non profit helps families and patients who are fighting the fight of pancreatic cancer.

Tonight, “Cocktails For Cathy”, is the first of many fundraising events to celebrate and bring awareness. Locals attended to show support and love, bringing a smile to the Scott family.



“Seeing her fight and building a community will help those families and those patients. In a way, medicinally, I cant do anything but in that way that’s my contribution,” said Jacie Scott, Founder of Declare Hope.



Scott says that pancreatic cancer is the deadliest and 5 year survival rate is 9 %. If you would like to support this nonprofit, you can visit declare hope on facebook.