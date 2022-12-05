BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the holiday season marches on, associated events are unfolding across the capital area and surrounding regions.

December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day, which, though not a federal public holiday, is observed by some in the U.S. and other countries.

According to a holiday website called Time and Date, the celebration is in honor of “Nicholas of Myra who officiated as a bishop in 4th century Greece. During his lifetime he developed a reputation for gift-giving by putting coins into other people’s shoes, which accounts for many of today’s Christmas traditions that involve leaving gifts in shoes or boots.”

Though St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge already held an event in honor of St. Nicholas Day on Sunday, December 4, related events will take place in the days and weeks to come.

These include: