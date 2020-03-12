Debby Campbell, daughter of Glen Campbell, coming to Delta Music Museum!

FERRIDAY, La. (3/11/2020) — It’s going to be a rockin’ weekend at the Delta Music Museum in Ferriday, as Debby Campbell stops by the ArkLaMiss to perform! Campbell is the daughter of music legend Glen Campbell and will be in concert at the Arcade Theatre this Saturday, March 14th.

Director of the Delta Music Museum Linda Gardner stops by to give us the details on the concert you won’t want to miss! You can get your tickets today by calling (318)-757-4297 or by visiting their website at www.deltamusicmuseum.com