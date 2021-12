According to SUS, employees who fail to submit proof of vaccination or exemption “may face disciplinary actions.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Today is the last chance for Southern University students and employees to provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend classes in the Spring.

TODAY is the deadline to submit proof of the #COVID19 vaccination.



If students do not comply with these protocols your classes for Spring 2022 will be dropped. Employees may face disciplinary actions.



Visit https://t.co/AwNkmbLjH9 for instructions. #WeAreSouthern #HBCU pic.twitter.com/AtzqeC30aV — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) December 8, 2021

The university let everyone know about the new policy last month.

If you have any questions, visit Southern University COVID-19 Vaccination Protocols.