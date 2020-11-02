Deadline today for Louisiana residents to return absentee ballots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the deadline for Louisiana residents to return their absentee ballots.
Residents have until 4:30 p.m. to get the completed ballots to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member.
If you can’t meet the absentee ballot deadline, residents can still vote in-person on election day.
Louisiana residents are also asked to check on the status of their absentee ballots.
They can do that by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, and filling in the appropriate voter information, and clicking “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
