Deadline to register for FEMA after Hurricane Laura is October 27

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– If you haven’t registered for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura you only have a few more days to do so.

The last day to register is Tuesday, October 27. In order to get help from FEMA, being registered is the first step of that process. FEMA has provided help by repairing and replacing damaged property, rental assistance, moving and storage, generators, and even reimbursement of chainsaws. After the deadline, FEMA is still available for those who registered.

“I think it is also important to know that after the deadline, FEMA is still available if you have registered with FEMA you can still contact us via disasterassistance.gov and our FEMA helpline which is 800- 621-3362,” said Hattie Stallworth, Media Relations Specialist for FEMA.

The deadline to get a tarp over your roof is Saturday, October 24, 2020, with the blue roof organization.