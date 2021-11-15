Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ida assistance Nov. 29

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Survivors of Hurricane Ida in need of relief will have until Monday Nov. 29, to complete their application to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

If survivors need help or have questions about the FEMA assistance should immediately visit the website DisasterAssistance.gov or phone 800-621-3362 from 6AM to 12AM daily.

FEMA helps families affected by natural disasters with housing, food and financial assistance. To learn more visit fema.gov/disaster/4611.