Deadline for Southern University employees to submit vaccination proof, exemptions today at 5 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University (SU) employees have until today at 5 pm. to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption request.

Employees can upload their documentation on the university’s documentation submission page using their school email address credentials.

Unvaccinated employees must also submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result for a test taken between Jan. 17 – Jan. 21 to a separate portal.

SU says students and employees with exemptions will be required to test regularly to be on campus.

