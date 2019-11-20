Deadline approaches to enroll in Medicare, find out how you can sign up

WEST MONROE, La. (11/20/19) — There’s only a few more weeks left for seniors to enroll for Medicare benefits. Enrollment opened on October 15th and ends December 7th.

Maria Jordan with Fussell and Goodyear Insurance Advisors joined us to talk about the importance of senior enrollment and how she can help locals looking to get coverage.

If you want to sign up for Medicare insurance before it’s too late, you can visit the Fussell and Goodyear location at the OIB Plaza at the corner of Louisville and 18th Streets in Monroe or call 318-396-1200.