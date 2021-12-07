Day Two: A Day in the Life of a New Recruit

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A Ouachita Parish Fire Fighter starts their shift at seven in the morning relieving the previous shift. The incoming shift immediately conducts a thorough check of all personal protective gear, the fire truck, and restock of the equipment if needed.

Today we followed Joseph Joslin, another new recruit from the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, who recently graduated this September. Joslin says “I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and be able to help. And I felt like the fire department was the best way to do that, so I’ve always felt called and it was always a thought in the back of my head. So I figured once I got school out of the way, I went for the fire department while I still can. And it ended up being a good decision on my part.”