Day Three: A Day in the Life of a New Recruit

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– When the Ouachita Parish firefighters are not out on a call they spend the other half of their shift training and running drills.

These exercises are still very recent to new recruit Semaj Colvin who says being a firefighter reminds him of when he use to play football.

Just like football, firefighters need protective gear when going on a call which is why one of the drills being, to put on all of their equipment in under a minute to make sure they arrive to the scene as soon as possible. Once they finish their drills they head back to the station to wait for their next call.

