D’Arbonne Water System issues boil advisory

(7/1/19) UNION PARISH, La. — Due to multiple water main breaks, the D’Arbonne Water System north has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers.

The recent severe weather in the area is to blame for all of the breaks in the water main.

All customers on the system are urged to boil their water for one full minute before use.

The advisory will be rescinded once the water has been deemed safe for use.

