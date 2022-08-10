WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Dallas Wings have secured a second straight playoff spot

with win over New York Liberty, The wings will be missing one of their key players from their line-up.

All Star guard Arike Ogunbowale has been ruled out for at the remainder of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. After undergoing an iliac crest core muscle avulsion repair, which is located on the hip, the team announced on Tuesday.

Arike, suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of the team’s overtime win over the Indiana Fever on August six. Ogunbowale collided with Fever guard Lexie Hull as they both chased the rebound. Arike immediately limping off to the sidelines and was taken out of the game. After a short evaluation, she was eventually carried to the locker room and has not played since.

Further updates on her status will be provided at a later date.