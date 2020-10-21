D.E.A. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, October 24th

(KTVE/KARD) If you need to safely dispose of any unused or expired medication… you will have the opportunity this weekend to do so.

The Drug Enforcement Administration typically hosts two drug takebacks a year. But due to COVID-19, they will only be hosting one.

Since the program began they have removed nearly 70,000 pounds of drugs from entering Louisiana streets. They have primarily focused on only opioids in the past, but will accept a wide variety of substances.

“We’ll take back unused and unwanted antibiotics, any types of medications along those lines. Also this year and last year… were now starting to take vape products, any type of essential oils, the actual devices themselves if you want to get rid of those or get them from your teenagers, come drop them in the box and we’ll take care of them” says Darryl Cowan, Resident & Agent-In-Charge, Monroe & Ruston D.E.A.

Here is a list of locations you can drop off unwanted/expired drugs. Locations have been reduced due to COVID-19:

The Children’s Coalition (Main location) – 117 Hall Street Monroe, LA 71201

Bernice Pharmacy 417 East Main Street, Bernice, LA 71222

CommuniHealth Services 335 Main St, Marion, LA 71260

A variety of different police stations will offer drop box locations at their offices. These locations include:

Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office 400 St John St, Monroe, LA 71201

Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office 351 S Franklin St, Bastrop, LA 71220

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office 710 Holder Rd, Farmerville, LA 71241

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office 161 Road Camp Rd, Ruston, LA 71270

West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office 305 E Main St, Oak Grove, LA 71263

West Monroe Police Department 2301 N 7th St, West Monroe, LA 71291

Monroe Police Department 700 Wood St, Monroe, LA 71201

University of Louisiana Monroe 700 University Ave, Monroe, LA 71209