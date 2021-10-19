Curry Farms Pumpkin Patch sprouting fall themed family fun

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s fall and that means pumpkin season is upon us. We took an adventure to find the perfect pumpkin, while also taking part in some fun activities.

We went to Curry Farms in Rayville, Louisiana and met Billy the goat where there is a lot of fun family friendly activities as well as a chance to pick out a pumpkin. We talked to the owners of the farm and they are excited to have people come and visit their pumpkin patch.

“You got to be here in the no rush atmosphere that we have. Like, if you want to come right now and just stroll through thousands of christmas trees. We have babies that won’t grow and they will have a home for the next four more years to ten foot tall trees you can stroll through that and breath in the freshness. Or they can just go pick pumpkins its just relaxing. We have hay rides, kettle cars, swingy things just lots of activites,” says Mr. and Mrs. Curry, owners of Curry Farms.

So, if you want to pick a pumpkin from a local farm, the folks at Curry Farms say you are welcome to come and have some fun.