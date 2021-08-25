Curry Chapel AME Church in Strong, Arkansas to host a vaccine drive-thru clinic on September 8th

STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Curry Chapel AME Church will host a vaccine drive-thru clinic in Strong, Arkansas.

The drive-thru clinic will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. Individuals 12 years of age and older should sign up to receive the vaccine to ensure there is enough made available. The Moderna vaccine will be issued to those in attendance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their medical insurance and a photo ID to the drive-thru to receive their vaccine. The church’s address is 250 F. Street Strong, Arkansas.

For more information, please contact Jovon Smith at (870)-951-0121 or jovonsmith692@yahoo.com to sign up.