WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

West Monroe had a little momentum in the 3rd inning. Mocy meets ball to bat and hits it’s off the scoreboard. It’s a 3 Run Homerun for the Rebs. Lady Rebels were up 3-0 at the end of the 3rd.

West Monroe controlled the rest of the ballgame and takes the win 7-2 in the final.

The next game for West Monroe Lady Rebels will be on Thursday, March 11th at Grant first pitch at 4:00 pm

The next Game for West Ouachita Lady Chiefs will be March 15th at Pineville first pitch at 5:30 pm