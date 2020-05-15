Crossett Police department arrests Crossett High School teacher for Second Degree Sexual Assault

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Crossett Police Department received a report from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Child Abuse Hotline in reference to inappropriate activity between a male teacher at Crossett High School and 17 year old female student.



The teacher was identified as Jeffery Ryne Rainey. Mr. Rainey was brought in for questioning on May 14, 2020.

After the interview Mr. Rainey was arrested for Sexual Assault second degree.



Mr. Rainey was taken in front of Ashley County District Judge Ried Harrod for a Probable Cause hearing.

Judge Harrod determined there was enough Probable Cause for an arrest and Mr. Rainey was released the same day on a $5000 bond.

