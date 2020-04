MONROE, La. (04-19-2020) – ULM senior Guillaume Fanonnel, who posted a school-record 70.83 scoring average in 2019-20, has been named to the Division I PING All-Central Region team as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for ‘G’ and a reflection of the year he had,” ULM Director of Golf Tim Baldwin said. “He was the No. 1-ranked player in the Sun Belt Conference, with a school-record 70.83 stroke average. This honor now allows him the opportunity to be considered for All-America recognition.

“The Central Region is arguably one of the strongest in the country, including golf powerhouses Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, SMU, Arkansas, and Baylor among others.”Fanonnel is one of only three players from the Sun Belt Conference to be honored across six regions, joining Coastal Carolina’s Zack Taylor (All-East) and Troy’s Connor Futrell (All-Southeast).