Cristobal to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As Louisiana moved Friday into its second phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, residents now have Cristobal to worry about.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for offshore waters, including coastal waters from Port Fourchon to the lower Atchafalaya River, Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River to Port Fourchon and from Stake Island to the Southwest Pass.

Weather experts say tropical storm-force winds also will be possible from Saturday through Monday morning.

In addition, a flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Tuesday morning.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday as Cristobal appeared poised to come toward Louisiana.

