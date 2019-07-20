CrimeStoppers searching for Downsville man on warrants for 9 counts of forgery

UNION PARISH, La. — (7/20/19) Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is currently searching for Justin Bain Oliver, 33 of Downsville, La on warrants for nine counts of Forgery and one count of Felony Theft.

Oliver is known to frequent the West Monroe, Chouldrant, and Calhoun areas.

If you have information on his location, contact Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.