Crime Stoppers Of North Delta release it’s 2019 stats report

OUACHITA, LA (1/24/20)– Over three decades ago a group of citizens and business owners came together to form crime stoppers of Ouachita in Northeast Louisiana. They had hopes to get the community involved in helping local law enforcement in solving crimes.
In 2017, Crime Stoppers of Ouachita voted on expanding its reach to help solve felony crimes outside of Ouachita Parish, including Jackson, Morehouse, Richland, and Caldwell parishes. This evolved into Crime Stoppers of North Delta to serve 29 law enforcement agencies.
The 2019 Crime Stoppers of North Delta report says:
- received 981 tips
- there were 230 arrests and 139 fugitive arrests
- A total of 180 thousand dollars worth of seized illegal narcotics
- 2,452 Tip follow-ups
- 255 Cases cleared
- 455 Charges laid
- 33 Weapons recovered
- 3 Vehicles recovered
- Property recovered amount totaling $42,750
- Cash recovered totaling $29,811
- Illegal narcotics seized for a total of $180,025
Crime Stoppers is known for giving cash rewards for some tips. In 2019, they gave 77 paid rewards totaling out to over $20,000.