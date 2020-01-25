Crime Stoppers Of North Delta release it’s 2019 stats report

OUACHITA, LA (1/24/20)– Over three decades ago a group of citizens and business owners came together to form crime stoppers of Ouachita in Northeast Louisiana. They had hopes to get the community involved in helping local law enforcement in solving crimes.



In 2017, Crime Stoppers of Ouachita voted on expanding its reach to help solve felony crimes outside of Ouachita Parish, including Jackson, Morehouse, Richland, and Caldwell parishes. This evolved into Crime Stoppers of North Delta to serve 29 law enforcement agencies.

The 2019 Crime Stoppers of North Delta report says:

received 981 tips

there were 230 arrests and 139 fugitive arrests

A total of 180 thousand dollars worth of seized illegal narcotics

2,452 Tip follow-ups

255 Cases cleared

455 Charges laid

33 Weapons recovered

3 Vehicles recovered

Property recovered amount totaling $42,750

Cash recovered totaling $29,811

Illegal narcotics seized for a total of $180,025

Crime Stoppers is known for giving cash rewards for some tips. In 2019, they gave 77 paid rewards totaling out to over $20,000.