Work release inmate arrested for escape; Mother & girlfriend also charged

The girlfriend and the mother of a work release inmate are facing charges connected to his alleged escape.

According to online arrest records, somewhere in the late hours of Monday June 24 and early Tuesday June 25, 32 year old Christopher David Hobbs of West Monroe left his work release job at Robertson Produce without permission and didn’t return.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says Hobbs was a DOC inmate at the Ouachita Parish Work Release Center. After his escape, investigators say he was place in NCIC, the National Criminal Information Center, as an escaped inmate. The OPSO Warrants team was assigned to find Hobbs.

Through their investigation, they says they learned Hobbs reached out to his girlfriend, 52 year old Dona Bryan. They say she picked him up, and drove him around town, to a convenience store, and to his mother’s house.

Dona Bryan / Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say Bryan admitted to knowing Hobbs was an inmate and should not have been allowed to leave work release. Bryan is charged with Assisting Escape and Accessories After the Fact, both felonies. She has a $10,000 bond.

Investigators also arrested Hobbs’ mother, 53 year old Ginger Griffin. They say Griffin admitted to giving her son money when she saw him after he escaped. Griffin is charged with Accessories After the Fact.

Hobbs was found in a shed near his home. Deputies say he admitted to walking off the job site, and staying in the woods to evade police.

Hobbs is charged with Simple Escape.