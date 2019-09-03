Woman threatens to shoot up dentist office over rescheduled appointment, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. (WFLA/CNN) — (9/3/19) A Utah Woman was arrested for threatening to shoot up her dentist’s office over a rescheduled appointment Thursday, deputies said.

Officials said Linda Patricia Morford, 43, was scheduled to bring her children in to a Saratoga Springs dental office but was late and was told the appointment would have to be rescheduled.

The receptionist who answered the phone told deputies Morford became very angry and threatened to “kill everybody in the building.” Deputies said the call was recorded.

The threat initiated a lockdown at the dentist’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Morford tried to downplay the call, claiming she would never do anything like that. Regardless, she was arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

