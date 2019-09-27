WMPD: Richland Parish escapee caught in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. – A work release escapee from Richland Parish has been caught in West Monroe.

According to arrest reports for 32-year-old Joshua Glasper, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Ludwig Avenue in reference to an escapee being seen.

Deputies with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the West Monroe Police Department arrived at the home when they observed Glasper run into a home.

Police waited for the owner of the home to arrive and unlock the front door. Once the door was opened, Glasper came out and surrendered.

Glasper was booked on one count of Fugitive From Justice.