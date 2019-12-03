WMPD: Monticello man arrested for shooting up a school building

WEST MONROE, La. – (12/3/19) According to the West Monroe Police Department, a Monticello man was arrested at Riverbend Elementary School in reference to damage done to the school.

When the responding officer arrived, he observed multiple shell casings the front of the school and the front door was shot out. Upon reviewing the surveillance video, detectives observed the suspect fired six rounds into the front door of the school, shattering the glass.

The suspect then entered the school and ran directly to the male and female restrooms, where he then stayed for over twelve hours. During the suspect’s stay in the school, he shot out the fire alarms and several doors and windows in the school. The suspect fired a total of nineteen rounds in the school throughout his stay.

Upon reviewing the surveillance video, it appeared the suspect was attempting to lure first responders or a civilian to the scene due to him firing multiple shots throughout his stay.

As the suspect left the school, he also hid in defensive positions with his gun in a ready position as if he were planning to shoot at anyone entering the school.

The suspect was positively identified as Jeffery L. Smith of Monticello Arkansas through the surveillance footage due to him leaving his wallet with his Arkansas Driver’s license in the restroom. Smith was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

On December 2, 2019, Smith was taken into custody without incident from 606 Riverbend in West Monroe.

Authorities say Smith admitted to the alleged offenses. He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Corrections Center on Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

A total bond was set at $125,000.00

