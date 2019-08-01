West Monroe nursing assistant accused of sexual battery, abuse of patient

WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, a nursing assistant at Guest House Nursing and Rehabilitation is facing multiple charges after the facility reported an incident involving a patient to West Monroe police.

According to an arrest warrant for Khalil Peoples, age 20, officers were dispatched to the facility on the morning of July 22.

An administrator at the nursing home reported that a worker witnessed a certified nursing assistant verbally, physically and sexually abused a patient.

According to the warrant, the suspect and the witness entered the patient’s room the night before to move him from his chair to his bed.

While putting the patient on a lift pad, Peoples allegedly pushed the victim from side to side to secure the straps.

The suspect is accused of telling the witness to “watch this” and started to move his fingers back and forth over the victim’s genital area. He allegedly said, “Look. He always gets aroused when I do that…with his nasty self.”

