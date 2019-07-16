West Monroe man charged with Attempted Murder after police say he shot at someone but missed

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after police say he shot at someone but missed.

According to arrest reports, West Monroe Police Officers were called to the A-1 Mart on Coleman Avenue around 4:30 PM Monday afternoon in reference to a fight and possible shooting.

When the arresting officer arrived, other officers had already taken 23-year-old Dandre Boatner into custody.

Boatner told police that there was an argument between him and the victim over a girl which led to them fighting. Boatner admitted that he had a 9mm Taurus pistol and even told police that he had shot in the air once to scare the victim.

Police say that surveillance footage of the incident shows a different story. The video shows Boatner getting out of a vehicle, pistol already in hand, and walking up to a group of people which included the victim. After the fight starts, the group moved to the empty lot next door where Boatner can allegedly be seen pointing the pistol at the victim’s head and pulling the trigger.

Luckily, the victim was not hit. Police found the pistol and determined it had been reported stolen.

Boatner was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. His bond has not been set at this time.

