West Monroe man charged with 15 counts of Child Porn

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

60-year-old Timothy Wade Adams was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday, August 26.

Adams is being held on a $300,000 bond for the 15 felony counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

According to booking reports, Adams lives in the 100 block of Bradley Drive which is only a few blocks from Kiroli Elementary School.

The details of Adams’ arrest and the specifics behind his charges have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss