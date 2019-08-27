West Monroe man charged with 15 counts of Child Porn

A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

60-year-old Timothy Wade Adams was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday, August 26.

Adams is being held on a $300,000 bond for the 15 felony counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

According to booking reports, Adams lives in the 100 block of Bradley Drive which is only a few blocks from Kiroli Elementary School.

The details of Adams’ arrest and the specifics behind his charges have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.