West Monroe man arrested for attempted second degree murder

WEST MONROE, La. – (7/24/19) Around 9 P.M. the West Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Ludwig Avenue.

Deputies say the victim told them he was shot at by a man named “Paul” after an argument with the arrestee.

A witness claims she saw “Paul” pull a gun on the victim following the alleged argument and then told authorities where the arrestee lived.

Deputies say they talked to a black male, Dequan Menefee, in front of the residence and found a gun in his possession authorities say was allegedly returned as stolen in an NCIC check.

According to the arrest report, Menefee claims the gun was given to him by his grandfather Paul Riley moments before deputies arrived and told him to go hide the gun.

Deputies say they contacted Paul Riley and then arrested him.

During a post Miranda interview, authorities say Paul Riley admitted to getting into an argument with the victim, shooting the victim, and giving the gun to Menefee to hide.

Paul Riley’s bond has not been set yet.

