WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

24-year-old Matthew Aaron Lewis was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday, August 26.

Lewis is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The specifics of Lewis’ arrest and charges have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.