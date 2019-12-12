UPSO: Man arrested on numerous charges following chase through Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, La. (Press Release) – (12/12/19) A chase through Farmerville has led to the arrest of a Farmerville man on numerous charges.

Deputies say on Monday, December 9th, 2019, at around 2:15 p.m., Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a red 2004 Dodge Ram for vehicle violations on Highway 33 South near Dori Drive. When initiating the stop, the driver, later identified as Shannon Rosson, 44, of Farmerville began to attempt to flee from deputies.

Officials say while going through a residential neighborhood, Rosson ran stop signs and was traveling in the opposite lane of travel. Rosson also began to throw items from inside the vehicle in the roadway. Deputies were able to get Rosson stopped on MLK Drive in Farmerville city limits and he was taken into custody.

Authorities say UPSO Deputies assisted by Officers from the Farmerville Police Department then went to the different locations and located several baggies of suspected methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia within the city streets that Rosson had thrown.

Rosson was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on the following charges. Rosson was booked on Aggravated flight from an officer, Obstruction of Justice (3 counts), Possession of a Legend drug, R.S. 40:967, Possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute (marijuana), and, Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts) Stop signs (2 counts) Obstruction of view, Improper Lane, Modified Exhaust, Bond was set at $142,500.00

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.