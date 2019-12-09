Two Winnfield residents arrested for selling fake raffle tickets

VERNON PARISH, La. — A Winnfield man and woman have been arrested after police say they sold several fake raffle tickets.

According to a post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, multiple complaints of a woman selling fake raffle tickets led the department to open an investigation.

Nettie Adams

Darwin Durison

Detectives were able to determine that Nettie Adams would tell the victims that her house burned down on Thanksgiving, that her child was injured in the fire, and that her husband has cancer. She would then sell tickets to the victim for $5 each. Many victims bought tickets or would give a donation. While Adams was selling the tickets, a man later identified as Darwin Durison would stay inside the vehicle they were driving.

Through their investigations, detectives learned that Adams had already been arrested for doing the same fake raffle ticket sales in Winn and Rapides parishes. They also learned that there was no fire at Adams’ home and that her children were not in her care nor had any of them been injured in a fire. Adams’ husband also did not have cancer.

Both Adams and Durison were both arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail. Adams faces eight counts of Theft by Fraud, one count of Attempted Theft by Fraud, and one count of Criminal Conspiracy. Her bond was set at $8,500. Durison faces eight counts of Principal to Theft and one count of Criminal Conspiracy. His bond was set at $5,500.

