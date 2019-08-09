Two Monroe residents sentenced in methamphetamine distribution conspiracy case

MONROE, La. – (8/9/19) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Matthew A. Beaudion, 30, and Jessica N. Davis, 34, both of Monroe, were sentenced Wednesday, to 120 months in prison and 92 months in prison, respectively, by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Ouachita Parish.

On August 14, 2017, Matthew Beaudion, Jessica Davis, and co-defendant Justin Jenkins, traveled to Houston, Texas, for Beaudion to purchase methamphetamine that he and Davis planned to distribute once they returned to Monroe. Davis personally assisted with the planned distributions of the methamphetamine by coordinating with a customer as to when they would return to Monroe with the drugs. Beaudion paid Jenkins to drive because he was the only one who had a valid driver’s license.

After returning to Monroe on August 15, 2017, law enforcement agents stopped the vehicle and discovered 690.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden behind the radio under the dashboard of the vehicle.

Justin D. Jenkins, 34, of Monroe, Louisiana, previously pled guilty to the conspiracy count on January 24, 2018 and was sentenced on May 2, 2019. Beaudion and Davis previously pled guilty to the federal charges on April 10, 2019.

The DEA and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case.