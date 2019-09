FERRIDAY, La. — According to the Concordia Sentinel, the Ferriday Police Department began investigating the deaths of two people who were killed Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the bodies were found just before 2:30 p.m. at a home on Johnson Street.

A 20-year-old male and 26-year-old female were killed by apparent gunshot wounds.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.