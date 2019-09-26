Two arrested in Vicksburg murder case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – (9/26/19) Elijah Eugene Qualls and Demarcus James Qualls are charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon. Both were charged with shooting and killing Dematric Lamar Clark, Friday, September 21.

Police say they believe Clark was not the intended victim. Investigators are also looking for a third person who they intend to charge. They are looking for Eric Lee Clayton.

Judge Angela Carpenter set bond at $1-million apiece.

Investigators are asking people to call with any information about the case or any information on Clayton’s whereabouts. You can call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

