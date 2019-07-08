Two arrested for soliciting prostitution in Monroe

(7/8/19) MONROE, La. — Two people were arrested over the weekend and charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes in Monroe.

According to arrest reports, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the Downtown River Market just before 4 AM in reference to a woman screaming for help on Sunday morning.

Police say when they arrived, 28-year-old Amber Claunch was screaming for help while 39-year-old Randy Frazier Jr. was attempting to flee from the scene in his boxers.

Frazier told officers that he and Claunch were sitting at the River Market when Claunch offered to have sex with him in exchange for drugs.

Claunch told officers that Frazier made the offer of drugs for sex, but says that she told Frazier she would think about it after they smoked.

Both were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Soliciting for Prostitutes.

Frazier and Claunch have since bonded out.

