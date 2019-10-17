Traffic stop near Haughton turns into $122K drug bust

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/17/19) A Bossier Parish deputy made a big drug bust during a traffic stop on I-20 near Haughton early Wednesday morning, taking an estimated $120,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 3:00 a.m. near a mile marker 30 when the deputy pulled 44-year-old Jerome R. Simmons of Houston over for improper lane usage.

Police say Simmons was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, and that was when the officer discovered thousands of ecstasy pills and around 10 pounds of marijuana.

BPSO says the drugs found inside of Simmons’ car included around 20,000 ecstasy tablets (an estimated street value of $100,000), and about 10 pounds of marijuana (an estimated street value of $22,000).

Jerome Simmons was also charged with the following:

• Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with the Intent to Distribute

• Possession of Schedule I (MDMA) with the Intent to Distribute

• Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

• Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone)

• Possession of Schedule IV ( Alprazolam)

• Driving Under Suspension

• Improper Lane Usage

Simmons was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. His bond has not yet been set.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.