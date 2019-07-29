‘Today is the day you will die’: Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim against her will, threatening to kill her

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home, refused to let the victim leave, and then threatened to kill her.

According to arrest reports for 51-year-old Gregory Lighten, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Breland Drive early Monday morning. The victim who called OPSO has an active Protective Order against Lighten.

Once deputies arrived, they could see the victim and Lighten crawling on the floor to the kitchen. They say Lighten refused to come to the door, which forced deputies to enter the home and rescue the victim. Lighten was found in a back bedroom where he was placed in handcuffs.

The victim told police that Lighten came to her home this morning and kicked her carport door until it was damaged. She says that once he forced his way inside, Lighten pushed her to the floor and began strangling her.

The victim was able to break free somehow, but she says that Lighten then stood in the doorway and refused to let her leave. She says that Lighten told her, “This is the day you will die.” The victim says that Lighten first said he was going to kill them both but then said he would kill her and then let the police kill him when they arrived.

Lighten has been charged with the following:

Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation

Violation of a Protective Order

Home Invasion

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

False Imprisonment

Lighten is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center. Lighten’s arrest report references “Gwen’s Law” which essentially allows authorities to hold Lighten without bail.