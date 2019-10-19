The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information involving suspected theft in Indian Lakes

INDIAN LAKES, La. – (10/19/19) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) is asking for information regarding potential theft suspects regarding recent suspected attempted theft in the Indian Lakes subdivision.

A woman reached out to the OPSO regarding camera footage that captured this image of a man with a covered face rummaging through her carport.

If you or anyone you know can identify this male suspect, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department.

