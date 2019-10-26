The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen truck

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (10/26/19) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a stolen truck.

The truck is a Green GMC and was stolen last night (10/25/19).

If you or anyone you know has information on the stolen vehicle, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200 .

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.