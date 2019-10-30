The Monroe Police Department is searching for a man wanted for alleged Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

MONROE, La. – (10/30/19) The Monroe Police Department (MPD) needs the publics help in locating Jeremiah Cox.

An arrest warrant for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile has been obtained for Cox.

Cox’s former addresses include the southside of Monroe and on Richardson Drive in West Monroe.

Detectives have been unable to locate Cox at any of the known addresses.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jeremiah Cox, please call MPD at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

