Teen pleads guilty to Barksdale airman murder, gets 50-year sentence

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/16/19) One of two teens accused in the slaying of a Barksdale Airman last September has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday just before his trial was set to begin.

Jareona Crosby, now 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tsgt. Joshua Kidd. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Alonzo Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of TSgt. Joshua Kidd.

Kidd was shot to death outside his Bossier City home in September 2018.

Wilson, who is now 16, was charged as an adult in the slaying along with 18-year-old Jaronea Crosby.

The two allegedly were burglarizing cars in Kidd’s neighborhood before the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors say Wilson has agreed to testify against Crosby at her second-degree murder trial, where he is expected to identify her as the shooter.

Crosby’s trial is set for March 23, 2020.

