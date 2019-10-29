Sterlington Police looking for information on damaged school crossing sign

STERLINGTON, La. — The Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for running over a school crossing sign.

According to the PD’s Facebook page, the incident happened on High Avenue near the water tower. The sign, as seen in the pictures, was damaged after someone ran over it.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle with damage to the front driver’s side.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Sterlington Police Department at 318-665-4532.

