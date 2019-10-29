STERLINGTON, La. — The Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for running over a school crossing sign.
According to the PD’s Facebook page, the incident happened on High Avenue near the water tower. The sign, as seen in the pictures, was damaged after someone ran over it.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle with damage to the front driver’s side.
If you have any information on this case, please call the Sterlington Police Department at 318-665-4532.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Sterlington Police looking for information on damaged school crossing sign
- POLICE: Apparent suicide victim found under I-20 overpass in Rayville
- OPSO: Monroe man arrested on 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder; innocent bystander hit by stray bullet
- Police: Traffic stop leads to 20 charges for Monroe man
- Sandwich Suit: Popeyes Taken To Court Over Sandwich Shortage